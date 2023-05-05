These are the 10 best travel destinations for a 'digital detox'—none of them are in the U.S.

More and more people are looking for a reprieve from the endless scroll of social media, breaking news alerts and e-mail notifications. On this quest to be a little less online, a detox might be necessary.

There's a recent rise in Gen Zers in the U.S. buying "dumb phones" to help limit the time they spend on apps like Twitter and TikTok. And as people set stricter boundaries around how much they interact with tech, they're turning their attention to travel.

InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison website, ranked the best cities to visit for a "digital detox" based on an overall rating across four categories: relaxation, activities, safety, and access to the internet.

The ranking used data from several sources, including Google Maps, TomTom, Viator, and more, to score the cities on a scale from 1-10.

The cities were scored based on the following criteria:

Average travel time

Population density

Spa ratings

Overall relaxation

Park ratings

Percentage of residents near car-free zones (walkability)

Number of evening tours/activities

Activities

Safety score

Lack of Internet access

Ranking the cities based on these categories can help travelers prioritize unplugging from their phones and focusing on their trip. For example, "one of the most common times to go on any device is when winding down in the evening," the report states.

To stick to your digital detox, look to one of the featured destinations that received high marks for availability of evening tours and activities.