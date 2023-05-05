Club meeting recap: Stocks jump, Apple shines, P&G

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Stocks jump Apple shines P & G sale 1. Stocks jump Wall Street rallied Friday, with all three major U.S. stock benchmarks climbing by more than 1%. Sentiment was helped by a rebound in battered regional bank stocks and Club holding Apple 's (AAPL) stronger-than-expected earnings report after the close Thursday. The gains Friday also came as investors chewed over the U.S. Labor Department's monthly jobs report for April, which showed stronger employment growth than the market was anticipating. Jim Cramer said Friday that the jobs report was robust enough for the Federal Reserve to justify another interest rate hike down the line, particularly due to wage gains, in its ongoing fight against still-persistent inflation. On Wednesday, the central bank raised interest rates for the 10th time in just over a year , while indicating it could pause rate hikes going forward. 2. Apple shines Apple's business in India is "off to the races," Jim said, after the iPhone maker on Thursday reported sales in the country rose by a double-digit percentage to hit a new quarterly record. India, among the largest smartphone markets in the world, is key to the next leg of Apple's growth, along with emerging markets like Indonesia and the Philippines. Jim also said he was pleased with Apple's authorization of an additional $90 billion share repurchase program. "It's a real buyback," he added. Shares of Apple were trading up nearly 5% Friday morning, at around $174 apiece. 3. P & G sale Our positive view on Procter & Gamble (PG) is not changing, despite our 100-share sale Friday morning . We trimmed our position out of discipline because the stock has mounted a solid rally, climbing more than 14% from its 2023 low in March, to around $156 a share. The Club maintains a roughly 3.6% weighting in P & G. "If you just got in, don't worry," Jim said, stressing the consumer products giant is still a good position and a "terrific company." We shifted some of the cash raised in the P & G sale over to energy firm Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which has underperformed as of late. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, PXD and PG. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.