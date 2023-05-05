European markets nudge higher as investors assess monetary policy, data

European markets climbed on Friday as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy and await a fresh round of economic data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.4% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The European blue chip index closed Thursday's session down 0.45%, having trimmed earlier losses, as investors digested a fresh 25 basis point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank.

That followed data earlier this week showing euro zone headline inflation rose slightly in April to 7% year on year, though core inflation, a key worry for policymakers, fell slightly to 5.6% from its previous record high. Economic growth in the bloc was stagnant in the first quarter.

Across the pond, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday also issued a 25 basis point increase to interest rates, as widely expected, though it hinted at a possible pause in its monetary tightening cycle in a post-meeting statement.

Friday will see a slew of economic data releases, including April construction PMIs and March retail sales figures from around major euro zone economies.

Earnings season continues to rumble on, with German sportswear giant Adidas among the big names reporting before the bell, while HSBC will hold its annual general meeting.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures ticked higher early on Friday morning as investors processed a fresh round of earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, with tech giant Apple beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines for the fiscal second quarter.

Wall Street has suffered a four-day losing streak as further fears were ignited about the U.S. banking sector.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains in the region while mainland Chinese markets slipped after a weak Caixin services PMI reading for April.