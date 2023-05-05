TurboTax payments for $141 million settlement to begin next week. Here's who qualifies

Getty Images

Who qualifies for a TurboTax settlement payment

You may qualify for the settlement if you used TurboTax for federal returns for tax years 2016, 2017 or 2018, but were eligible for the free version of the software through IRS Free File. The settlement applies to those who were eligible for Free File and started 2016, 2017 or 2018 federal returns with Intuit's free software. If you were then told you didn't qualify for the free software, paid Intuit to complete your return and didn't use Intuit's Free File product in a previous year, you may receive a payment, according to the settlement website. Taxpayers qualified for Free File for 2022 with an adjusted gross income of $73,000, but the threshold was $64,000 for tax year 2016, according to the Free File Alliance.

watch now

How much money to expect, and when

If you're one of those consumers eligible for a payment, you can expect to hear from Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator, by email, and checks will start being sent next week. There is no action required by those affected. While most eligible consumers are expected to receive about $30, you may get up to $85 if you used TurboTax for the three consecutive years named. Although payments begin in May, some checks won't reach consumers until early June, depending on the mailing date, according to the settlement website. However, if you don't receive the funds by mid-June, you can request a reissue through the website with your claimant ID issued by email.

Filers wronged by 'predatory' marketing