Hong Kong's IPO market expected to rebound in 2023, but the biggest one so far flopped in its debut

Hong Kong's largest IPO so far this year flopped last week suggesting the market still needs time to rebound, despite positive signs pointing to a recovery.

The offering raised $675.2 million, but shares of KKR & Co. -backed Chinese liquor company ZJLD Group plunged nearly 18% on their first day of trading on April 27.

"The sentiment in the IPO markets has not built up yet," Ringo Choi, Asia-Pacific IPO leader at EY, told CNBC.

"A lot of industries are suffering at the moment," said Choi, noting that tech companies are facing pressure from U.S.-China tensions and falling electric vehicle prices, among other setbacks.

"Valuations at this moment have not picked up as compared to two to three years ago. We still need some time," said Robert Lui, Hong Kong offering leader of Deloitte China's Capital Market Services Group.

Hong Kong's stock market was among the worst-performing last year, shedding 15% in 2022 for its third-straight year of declines.

Besides high inflation and rising rates globally, stocks were also weighed down by Beijing's zero-Covid strategy and a property market slump in the city. Chinese companies tend to launch secondary listings in Hong Kong as another venue to access investors and capital.