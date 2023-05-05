Mark Cuban says the potential impact of AI tools like ChatGPT is 'beyond anything I’ve ever seen in tech'

Billionaire Mark Cuban believes artificially intelligent (AI) chatbots like Open AI's ChatGPT are still in the beginning stages of development. But the potential impact of this new technology is "beyond anything I've ever seen," he tells CNBC Make It.

On Monday, Cuban compared ChatGPT's debut to the introduction of HTML in the early days of the Internet in a tweet.

"Everyone knew it would be impactful, but we made it seem far more complicated that it was," Cuban said of HTML.

For context, HTML (short for hypertext markup language) can be thought of as the building blocks of the internet. It's the basic coding language used to build websites and determine how they appear to users. HTML was created by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee in the 1980s and is still used today, along with other coding languages.

When the internet began gaining popularity in the 90s, "any kid that learned html and built websites for businesses was considered a tech genius," Cuban tweeted.

Now, there are plenty of websites that will teach you how to code using HTML, and it's considered a key entryway into the world of coding, reports the University of California, Berkeley.