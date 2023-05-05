Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case released in court

Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The deposition of former President Donald Trump by a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accuses him in a civil lawsuit of raping and defaming her, was released in a court filing Friday.

The deposition, taken in October at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, was filed a day after Carroll's lawyers rested their case at the trial for the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Portions of the transcript have previously been released in separate court filings, and jurors on Thursday were shown portions of video of that deposition.

In one section shown to jurors, Trump, who has repeatedly said that Carroll was not his "type," mistook her for his former wife Marla Maples in a photo from the 1980s showing him, Carroll, her then-husband, and Trump's then-wife Ivana Trump together.

"That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife," Trump said before his lawyer Alina Habba stepped in during the deposition to tell him, "No, that's Carroll," Habba said.

Trump then said the photo was "very blurry."