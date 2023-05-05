Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case released in court

- The deposition of former President Donald Trump by a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accuses him in a civil lawsuit of raping and defaming her, was released in a court filing.
The deposition of former President Donald Trump by a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accuses him in a civil lawsuit of raping and defaming her, was released in a court filing Friday.
The deposition, taken in October at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, was filed a day after Carroll's lawyers rested their case at the trial for the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Portions of the transcript have previously been released in separate court filings, and jurors on Thursday were shown portions of video of that deposition.
In one section shown to jurors, Trump, who has repeatedly said that Carroll was not his "type," mistook her for his former wife Marla Maples in a photo from the 1980s showing him, Carroll, her then-husband, and Trump's then-wife Ivana Trump together.
"That's Marla, yeah. That's my wife," Trump said before his lawyer Alina Habba stepped in during the deposition to tell him, "No, that's Carroll," Habba said.
Trump then said the photo was "very blurry."
Carroll, 79, alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s after they had a chance encounter in the public area of that Manhattan store.
She also alleges in her suit that Trump, 76, defamed her in comments last fall accusing her of making up the claim.
Trump denies raping Carroll.
"She is a sick person, in my opinion. Really sick. There is something wrong with her," Trump said during his deposition.
Two friends of Carroll testified at the trial that she told them Trump raped her shortly after it allegedly happened.
And two other women testified about separate incidents when Trump groped or kissed them against their will.
His trial lawyer Joseph Tacopina told Judge Lewis Kaplan this week that Trump would not testify in person at the trial.
Kaplan gave Tacopina until late Sunday afternoon to change his mind about calling Trump to the witness stand on Monday. If Trump does not do so, closing arguments are set for Monday.
