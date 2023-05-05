Ukraine war live updates: Wagner leader says his forces will leave Bakhmut; Bill Clinton says he foreshadowed Russian invasion

Russia's Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin made the dramatic announcement that his forces would abandon their positions in the embattled city of Bakhmut, the site of the Ukraine war's longest and bloodiest battle, on May 10 due to a lack of ammunition.

Prigozhin lambasted Russian defense officials in a video where he stood surrounded by the dead bodies of Russian troops, blaming the officials for the deaths of the men. It is yet to be seen whether Wagner will stick to its stated plan.

Sergei Lavrov once again pinned Wednesday's attempted drone attack on the Kremlin on the United States and Kyiv, saying that any self-respecting country should stop communicating with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at this point.

Ukraine says the drone attack was staged by Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have warned that high water levels at a dam near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could threaten the plant, which is Europe's largest of its kind. A rupture of the dam would create "functional problems for the operation of the plant and risks for nuclear safety," a Russian nuclear energy advisor said.