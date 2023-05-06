Hardcore wrestling fans are torn over the WWE-UFC merger – but they love the drama

World Wrestling Entertainment and Endeavor-owned UFC are set to merge this year in a deal that will create a sports entertainment behemoth valued at more than $21 billion.

After the deal was announced in early April, WWE shares soared to their highest point in nearly four years. The stock is up more than 50% so far this year.

For wrestling fans, though, the story's not about those numbers. Rather, the merger's success hinges on what's actually happening in the ring — and whether it's worth their time and money.

In a landscape where consumers have broad economic and political sway, the merger will serve as a test of just how potent fans' collective power can be in the face of corporate behemoths. And wrestling fans aren't afraid to share their opinions.

Some are worried that a return to a pay-per-view model for WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania, is on the horizon. Last month, it streamed exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock, where it generated the streaming service's highest weekend usage ever. Though NBCU doesn't release specific streaming numbers for the event, only the Super Bowl outpaced WrestleMania for the most watched hours of any live event on Peacock, according to the company.

The WWE's exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, which includes WrestleMania streaming rights, is set to expire in 2026.

WWE declined to comment for this article. In late March, before the UFC deal was announced, WWE CEO Nick Khan said the company keeps fans' price sensitivity in mind.

"If NBCU came to us and said, 'Hey, we'll take you from where you're at now to five times for Peacock, but we need to charge an upcharge,' we'd have to take a hard look at that," Khan told "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media" podcast. "Most importantly, we don't want to price out our fans."

Jerry D'Erasmo, a longtime fan who hosts a wrestling podcast, said he understands why WWE might eventually shift WrestleMania back to pay-per-view. Yet he also thinks it's one of the few things that could actually turn off swaths of the fan base. He said many fans have told him that they'll tune in to recap podcasts like his own instead of paying $60 or $70 to watch a pay-per-view.

How WWE will tell its stories and conduct its matches under a new executive regime will also help determine how they spend their money, fans said.