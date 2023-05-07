Harvard-trained psychologist: Emotionally intelligent people use this 'hidden key' to deal with annoying co-workers

More than 90% of employees have at least one colleague who annoys them, according to a 2022 survey by Quality Logo Products.

But despite how pervasive pesky co-workers can be, there isn't a rule-of-thumb for how to deal with them.

Daniel Goleman is psychologist and author of the 1995 bestselling book "Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ."

He says that handling an annoying co-worker has less to do with how you treat them and more to do with how you prepare yourself.

"A hidden key here is self-awareness and self-management," he says.