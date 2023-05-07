Summer travel: How to save during a busy, expensive season

Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

The following is an excerpt from "This week, your wallet," a weekly audio show on Twitter produced by CNBC's Personal Finance team. Listen to the latest episode here. Costs have been off the charts this year for many aspects of travel. Why? Americans are jet-setting again — especially to overseas destinations in Europe and Asia — after a few years of pandemic-era trip delays. "In my 19 years in the industry, this is by far the busiest year I've had on record," said Jessica Griscavage, a travel advisor and founder of Runway Travel. Here are some insights and ways to save on your trip, shared during a recent conversation with Griscavage, CNBC airline reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC associate personal finance editor Ken Kiesnoski about summer travel.

1. Be flexible

2. Travel in the off season

This is an offshoot of the "flexibility" category. For many popular destinations — especially those in the Northern Hemisphere — demand peaks in June, July and August. To that point, airline officials have indicated in company earnings reports that they expect a "monster summer," Josephs said. But visiting a locale in the fall or winter may yield savings — and perhaps a better experience as crowds dwindle and it gets easier to book must-see attractions. "I think you're going to enjoy it a little bit more," Griscavage said of off-season travel to popular cities.

3. Use your rewards

Many people built up frequent flier miles during the pandemic by using their credit cards that carry travel rewards benefits, Josephs said. Now is a good time to use — and not hoard — those benefits, especially since it's expensive to buy a flight in cash.

4. Use credit card benefits