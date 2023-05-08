'Barry' creator Bill Hader describes 'incredibly lucky' 'SNL' break: 'It was preschool to Harvard overnight'

Before he was an Emmy-winning actor for his critically acclaimed "Barry," Bill Hader struggled to get the career he wanted.

And while the 44-year-old has since received plaudits for his writing, directing and acting, he has been quick to point out that talent alone hasn't gotten him to where he is today.

Instead, it's been a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Hader recalls how he moved to Los Angles in 1999 with aspirations of one day being a director. He spent most of his 20s working as a production assistant, a postproduction assistant and then as an assistant editor on a reality TV show.

"During that time, I realized I hadn't done anything creative," he said. "I hadn't made anything. And you lose your confidence."

The "Superbad" actor decided to take improv classes on the recommendation of a friend, and quickly saw his fortunes turn around.

"I got incredibly lucky," he said. "['Will & Grace' star] Megan Mullally saw a show that got me an audition for 'Saturday Night Live.'"