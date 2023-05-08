U.S. Treasury yields edge lower after surging on April's jobs report

The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 2 basis points to 3.7420% at 2 a.m. ET. The 10-year Treasury fell 1 basis point to 3.4351%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday, retracing some gains made after the release of better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data.

The surge in yields on Friday came as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in April even as markets grappled with the banking fallout.

The U.S. added 253,000 nonfarm payrolls in April, surpassing the 180,000 expected by Wall Street. The unemployment rate came in at 3.4%, below an estimate of 3.6%. A strong job market will make it less likely that the Federal Reserve will halt its aggressive tightening campaign, a policy shift that many on Wall Street had been hoping for.

Investor attention this week turns to April's consumer price index due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.