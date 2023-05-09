5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 8, 2023 Source: NYSE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Slow going

Stocks got off to a muddled start this week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing a smidge higher Monday and the Dow ending the day slightly down. Investors will have a lot to chew over Tuesday, between speeches from Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams, the latest spate of earnings, and debt ceiling developments out of Washington. Two big inflation data points will come later, with the latest consumer price index set for release Wednesday and the producer price index slated for Thursday. Follow live market updates. Just in: ChatGPT developer OpenAI leads CNBC's Disruptor 50 list for 2023

2. Another batch of earnings

There are several notable names on the earnings schedule for Tuesday, and from a mix of industries, at that. Before the bell, investors will hear from Fox Corp. , which may further address its defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and potentially its ongoing battle with another voting tech company, Smartmatic. Electric truck maker Nikola is also on tap Tuesday morning. After the close, we'll hear from Airbnb as well as EV company Rivian and a couple of space names, Virgin Galactic and Rocket Lab .

3. Biden and the 'big four'

The battle over the debt limit enters a new stage Tuesday as leaders in Washington work to avoid the first sovereign debt default in U.S. history, as well as the ensuing "financial chaos," to use Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's words. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the top four lawmakers in Congress: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats; and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Biden is expected to stick to his stance that the debt ceiling should be raised cleanly, without any corresponding spending cuts. The president, however, is open to discussing Republicans' push for spending cuts as a separate matter. The Treasury Department has warned the U.S. could run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

4. Saudi Aramco profit slides

Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant, posted a 19% decline in first quarter earnings from a year ago. The decline reflects a drop in prices as the global economy reacts to high inflation and the potential for a slowdown. Still, Aramco's profit beat lower expectations, coming in at $31.9 billion vs. an estimated $30.5 billion. The company, which is the world's largest oil exporter, is coming off a blockbuster 2022, when it posted a profit gain of more than 46%. Aramco aims to proceed with its plans to expand capacity, and its "long-term outlook remains unchanged," CEO Amin Nasser said.

5. Not-so-super Nintendo

