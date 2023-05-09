42. Airtable

The idea that anyone can build an online application for their role or team, far from where the software developers sit, has led to tremendous growth for a group of start-ups in the low-code/no-code space, none more prominent than Airtable.

An idea seemingly so simple – give workers at any desk the software to create their own apps, if not much more than custom-made spreadsheets – led by the end of 2021 to an $11 billion valuation for the company, and clients ranging from Levi's to Expedia, Shopify, Intuit, BlackRock, Penguin Random House and Spotify. In all, hundreds of thousands of organizations, including 80% of the Fortune 100.

But a lot has changed in a little over a year, including one very big tech innovation.

As generative AI and ChatGPT from No. 1 2023 CNBC Disruptor company OpenAI quickly entered the market, workers don't have to worry about no-code or low-code – they can have the AI write the code for them. Airtable sees that as complement to its basic premise rather than as a threat, and sees this playing out already alongside the work its software is doing on behalf of companies.

One of its clients, IT consultant SHI International, recently explained in a case study that ChatGPT could write enough code in two minutes to save an executive 20 hours of work, then be integrated with Airtable, take on some of the writing of formulas and custom scripts within the Airtable platform, and accelerate the construction of apps at scale across its key use cases, from production to scheduling, resource allocation and supply chain.