6. Alto Pharmacy

A typical pharmacy order involves coordination with the customer, the doctor prescribing the order, and an insurance company. Plenty of mishaps can happen along the way — prescriptions don't get called in, the pharmacy is out of stock of something or awaiting authorization from the insurance company, or the insurance company doesn't cover the brand of medication the doctor prescribed. Much of this process occurs over phone or fax and the customer gets the burdensome task of checking in with the various parties to make sure the order gets pushed through.

Alto Pharmacy aims to change all that by updating the prescription process with a digital platform, making it easier, faster and cheaper for people to get their prescriptions. The company started when founders Jamie Karraker and Mattieu Gamache-Asselin, both former Facebook employees, wanted to simplify the experience for patients and doctors. Karraker and Gamach-Asselin wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives using tech and identified the pharmacy industry as a target. "We were feeling a bit jaded with the Silicon Valley ecosystem. A lot of the companies weren't working on the most meaningful problems… We were really drawn to health care in general but had no health care experience at all," Karraker told MIT News.

To get that experience, the two bought a small pharmacy in San Francisco. Today, Alto is a full-service pharmacy with $1 billion in annualized revenue and reaches more than 41 million people in 10 metropolitan areas. The company's software platform streamlines the prescription procurement process for both doctors and patients while patients can consult with a support team 7 days a week and get free prescription delivery to their homes.