35. BlocPower

Brooklyn-based cleantech company BlocPower is squarely positioned with a mission to fight climate change while solving social injustices, focusing on renewable energy, reduction of carbon pollution, and urban redevelopment in lower-income areas.

BlocPower was founded in 2014 by Donnel Baird, the child of Guyanese immigrants, who drew on his experience growing up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn in an apartment without well-functioning heating and cooling systems.

Now, his social enterprise startup has retrofit more than 5,000 households, commercial buildings and churches with energy-efficient systems that can reduce heating and cooling costs and reduce carbon footprint by transitioning away from fossil-fuel power. This retrofitting of older buildings can lead to major energy savings, 30% to 50%, and a reduction of at least 40% in greenhouse gas emissions, BlocPower says.

The three-time Disruptor 50 company has recently signed multiple contracts for greentech projects in 6,000 buildings city-wide in Ithaca, New York, and 10,000 buildings throughout Menlo Park, California, as well as multi-family homes and buildings in Denver, Oakland, San Jose and San Luis Obispo. In Buffalo, BlocPower inked a contract with utility National Fuel Gas Company to upgrade hybrid heating and cooling systems in 34 low-to-middle income residential and commercial buildings. It also sealed a deal with Fujitsu General America to bring a better-functioning automatic heating and cooling unit to the U.S.