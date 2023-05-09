Chinese police arrest man who allegedly used ChatGPT to spread fake news in first case of its kind

This photo illustration shows the ChatGPT logo at an office in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2023.

Chinese police arrested a man they allege used ChatGPT to create a fake news article about a train crash, in what appears to be the first case of enforcement action being taken in China under an unprecedented law related to artificial intelligence.

The case highlights Chinese authorities' push to regulate and control uses of AI as the technology gets more advanced.

Police in Gansu province in northwest China detained a man, surnamed Hong, who they said allegedly fabricated a news story regarding a train crash that caused nine deaths.

The authorities found that more than 20 accounts had posted this article on a blogging platform owned by Chinese search giant Baidu and they'd garnered more than 15,000 views.

Hong allegedly used ChatGPT to create slightly different versions of the fake news article to pass duplication checks on the Baidu-owned platform.

ChatGPT, created by U.S. firm OpenAI, is an example of an chatbot based on generative AI technology, which allows software to generate responses based on user prompts and questions. For example, users can ask ChatGPT to come up with a story based on specific instructions.