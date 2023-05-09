45. Climeworks

Reducing carbon emissions may be the most important part of the efforts to slow climate change, but it may not be enough. Increasingly, there's a focus on capturing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it.

Swiss startup Climeworks AG was among the first to pursue this new technology. The company created a demo prototype in 2012 and launched its first direct carbon capture plant in Iceland two years later. The facility, called Orca, looks like a warehouse surrounded by four giant air filters. It can draw in 4,000 tons of carbon a year. The company partners with CarbFix, which dissolves the captured carbon dioxide in water, then combines the mixture with basalt rock formations. The carbon dioxide converts into solid carbonate minerals in about two years. Climeworks also sells some of the carbon dioxide for use in sparkling water or soft drinks.

This past June, Climeworks broke ground in Iceland on its second direct air capture facility, called Mammoth. Once completed, the plant will have the capacity to draw and store up to 36,000 tons of carbon a year. The company is reportedly eyeing the U.S. market next and has teamed up with Heirloom, a California-based carbon capture firm, and Battelle, a non-profit firm, to bid for a $500 million U.S. grant to commercialize carbon capture and storage.

Supporting the company are not only investors, but corporate clients. Climeworks started providing certified carbon removal services to Microsoft, Spotify and Stripe earlier this year for an undisclosed price. Their customer base currently includes more than 160 companies and more than 18,000 individual supporters who pay Climeworks to offset their personal emissions.