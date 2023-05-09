44. Cohere

Generative AI is all over the news these days, but Cohere is taking a slightly different tack.

Rather than offering the service to the public a la ChatGPT from this year's top disruptor OpenAI, the startup focuses on enterprise customers. The company's platform lets developers and businesses of all sizes — even those without expertise in machine learning — integrate AI features like copywriting, search, conversational AI, summarization or content moderation in their company's mobile app or service platform.

"We want to build that toolkit that's accessible to any dev," co-founder and CEO Aidan Gomez told CNBC last June.

Gomez, along with co-founder Nick Frosst, came from Google Brain, an exploratory deep learning artificial intelligence team that's now part of Google Research. While at Alphabet 's Google, Gomez and other researchers helped to develop a new method of natural language processing — transformers — that enable systems to grasp a word's context more accurately.