This company pays employees to exercise: 'If they come to those workouts, they are on the clock,' says CEO

Companies all around the world are focused on how they can better support the physical and mental wellness of their employees and prevent burnout. Some workplaces have even started offering days off just for mental health.

At Nutrition Solutions this looks like paying their staff a little extra money to exercise.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, every employee at the meal-prep company has the option to attend a free exercise class before the workday starts. For many, the incentive is hard to pass up.

"If they come to those workouts, they are on the clock. They're getting compensated whatever their pay rate is to be there," says Chris Cavallini, CEO of Nutrition Solutions.

"It's basically logged into their normal pay, just like the regular hours they would work. It works exactly the same."

Essentially, the sessions can be thought of as overtime for personal and financial gain, with employees having the autonomy to go as often, or as little, as they'd like.

"It gives them the benefit of getting [exercise] out of the way, so after work they can go home, and work on their personal goals, spend time with their family and loved ones," Cavallini says.

Exercises range from body-weight calisthenics, outdoor runs and even "mental toughness training" like body plunges in ice water.