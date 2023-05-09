The clothing industry uses massive amounts of resources and creates a mountain of waste every year. It uses 93 billion cubic meters of water and generates an estimated 10% of total global emissions — more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

And after all that, much of the merchandise gets tossed soon after. The fashion industry creates an estimated 92 million metric tons of waste every year, with the vast majority of clothing waste incinerated or ending up in landfills.

Re-using some of the material that we already have will help lessen the waste and reduce the resources needed to create them in the first place. Startup Evrnu says its technologies can get us closer to making the circular economy a reality.

Evrnu co-founder Stacy Flynn was moved to do something when she saw the waste firsthand on manufacturing sourcing trips to China. "I saw how we're cutting corners on the environment and how people are living as a result of those corners being cut," Flynn told Entrepreneur, "and just decided that this cannot be how the story ends. So I wanted to spend the rest of my career finding solutions that were able to turn this issue around."