German regulator warns of a 'nervous time' for banks, predicts stress in the property market

Skyscrapers of the city center can be seen from the Lohrberg in the north of Frankfurt. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany's financial regulator on Tuesday warned that the country's banking system is undergoing a real-life stress test amid the current volatility, also predicting significant weakness for the commercial property sector.

The banking sector has been under the spotlight since March with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the rescue of several other embattled lenders. Pressures facing the sector have intensified as many central banks push up their benchmark rates, leading to specific market dislocations.

Mark Branson, president of the German regulator BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), told CNBC that Germany has seen the same impacts from higher rates as many other nations around the world.

He said that the German banking system "has taken some pain," but highlighted that there is "no systemic danger" and the financial system has managed to absorb the impacts of higher rates well.

"We don't have a global banking crisis at the moment, but we have a nervous time and a kind of real life stress test for parts of the system," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach.

Generally speaking, higher interest rates should be a positive for banks' balance sheets. However, problems can arise when banks take on additional risk and fail to keep up with a continued and sharp increase in rates.