The latest inflation readings are expected to show that prices are still rising

Anyone looking for concrete signs that inflation is slowing down probably will be disappointed by data released this week. Stubbornly higher prices across multiple key categories of goods and services are expected to at least keep the inflation rate steady — and possibly even push levels up. That in turn would keep the heat on the Federal Reserve to maintain a higher-for-longer monetary policy, even if that doesn't necessarily translate into interest rate increases over the near term. "Higher-than-expected inflation is the key factor leading us to still pencil in higher nominal policy rates this year, with our base case remaining for further rate hikes in both June and July," Citigroup economist Veronica Clark said in a client note. Citi is among the most hawkish firms on Wall Street. Markets mostly expect the central bank to hold the line on rates before cutting by the end of the year. The uncertainty is what will make data releases this week so important. Consumer prices rose again First up, on Wednesday the Labor Department will release the April consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect both headline and core — excluding food and energy — CPI to rise 0.4% after posting respective increases of 0.1% and 0.4% in March. That would put the respective annual inflation rates at 5%, essentially unchanged from March , and 5.5%, down just 0.1 percentage point. Both are well above the Fed's 2% target and would send a signal that tighter monetary policy , at best, has only begun to have its desired effects. "With markets pricing very little chance of further rate hikes, inflation data have the greatest potential to push back on pricing for lower policy rates, although [it] might be somewhat more difficult to interpret over the coming months," Clark said. The biggest culprit in the April data is expected to be a resurgence of used car prices, which were down 11.2% from a year ago through March but had been a main driver in the pandemic-era inflation surge. Energy prices also nudged higher during the month, and Clark said she also will be watching items such as recreation, education and travel — considered components of "sticky" prices that don't fluctuate a lot — as inflation drivers. To be sure, though the April data is likely to provide only scant comfort, most economists think the inflation numbers will soften through the remainder of the year. One factor will simply be "base" effects. With inflation rising rapidly around this same time in 2022, the year-over-year comparisons should make the annual rate go down. There's also an expectation at the Fed and elsewhere that shelter-related inflation, which makes up about one-third of the CPI weighting, also will start to ebb. "We continue to project inflation will ease over the course of the year with the headline CPI inflation dropping considerably in May and June as a result of base effects," UBS economist Jonathan Pringle wrote. "Core CPI monthly increases are projected to ease notably over the next handful of months as rent increases trend down, the surge in used vehicle price increases ebbs by July, and pandemic-skewed seasonal factors push down the seasonally-adjusted increase in June and July," he added. Other readings show upward pressure remains Markets will get another inflation reading Thursday, when the Labor Department releases the producer price index, a gauge of where wholesale inflation is headed. The Dow Jones estimate is for an increase of 0.3% on headline PPI and 0.2% core. The readings declined 0.5% and 0.1% respectively in March. Other recent inflation readings have been mixed. The National Federation of Independent Business small business survey released Tuesday pointed to moderate easing in inflation pressures. The Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey released Monday showed credit conditions and loan demand both tightening, which would be disinflationary. However, the ISM manufacturing and services indexes both pointed to prices accelerating, particularly on the manufacturing side. Also, the employment cost index for the first quarter rose 1.2%, more than expected and indicative of still present wage pressures. April's nonfarm payrolls report also showed that average hourly earnings increased 0.5% on the month and 4.4% annually, both higher than expected.