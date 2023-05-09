9. Lineage Logistics

Food prices have skyrocketed during the worst bout of inflation since the 1970s, including high costs for staple goods (like eggs, which hit record highs in February). The supply chain, while recovering from the worst of the pandemic bottlenecks, is part of the reason. More than three years out from the beginning of Covid, the port congestion, rail disruption and shortages of logistics labor continue to make it harder than ever to efficiently move food from production to consumers.

But those problems pre-dated the pandemic, too. Supply chain sluggishness contributes to one of the biggest environmental issues in the U.S.: food waste. According to the Department of Agriculture, about 30-40% of America's food is wasted, ending up in landfills while more than 30 million Americans experience food insecurity.

Lineage Logistics is on a mission to make the food supply chain more efficient – in particular, the cold-chain storage industry.