32. Notion

Companies today deploy 89 different software tools on a daily basis, according to a 2022 study by Okta. That's a lot of juggling of applications by employees.

In fact, it's not unusual to have five applications and 15 browser tabs open at the same time. Jumping from one app to another takes a toll on employees' attention — was that in Trello, Slack or email? Notion, a productivity and collaboration platform, wants to reduce that "context switching" by creating an all-in-one workspace.

Companies use it to streamline project management, enabling teams to track projects by creating task lists and project schedules in a shared calendar, storing and sharing files, and more. The platform connects with Jira, Slack, GitHub, Asana and others, enabling users to check what's going on in other platforms within Notion. Users can add or preview Dropbox files without leaving the platform or easily share Zoom meeting details. It also lets users create customized workflows using Zapier, Make and Tray.io.