Since launching ChatGPT in November, OpenAI has quickly become a household name. Its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT can converse on almost anything and has become a viral sensation. Within a month of release, more than a million people were testing it out enthusiastically to write emails, come up with recipes, articles, school book reports, stories and everything in between.

"I do think we are deep into a new technological wave and this is, I think, the biggest one in a while," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in an interview last week with CNBC.

OpenAI started as a nonprofit in 2015 with big-name backers such as Altman, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Amazon Web Services, Infosys, and YC Research pledging more than $1 billion to the venture. Microsoft came into the picture in 2019 with a $1 billion investment. The tech giant followed up with a multi-billion-dollar investment in 2023, with some reports putting the figure as high as $10 billion. Today, OpenAI is reportedly valued at $29 billion, though the company has not shared total funding or valuation data.

Microsoft's stepped-up involvement is not only financial, it's also opened the doors to distribution. Microsoft has been integrating the technology into Bing, its search engine, as well as its Microsoft 365 bundle and Dynamics 365 sales and marketing tools.