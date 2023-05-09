Europe Politics

Russia’s Victory Day in pictures: Putin watches on during scaled-back parade

Holly Ellyatt@HollyEllyatt
Russia's annual Victory Day parade is underway in Moscow with thousands of military personnel and weaponry filing past Russia's President Vladimir Putin, his top military officials and allies.

The sun has been shining in Moscow today for the high-profile event marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. It's one of the most significant days in Russia's public calendar and an opportunity for Moscow to display its military pomp, as well as its military hardware.

The Victory Day parade sees Putin and other heads of state of allied countries, as well as military personnel and war veterans, watch on as massive missile launchers, battle tanks and troops parade through Red Square in the capital.

This year is expected to be a smaller affair, however, with the ongoing war in Ukraine involving much of Russia's military personnel and security concerns high on the Kremlin's watchlist this year, particularly after a recent alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

Victory Day parades have been canceled in a number of regions and cities in Russia due to those security concerns, and the traditional air display did not take place in Moscow today. Nonetheless, more than 10,000 people and 125 units of weapons and military equipment were reportedly involved in the parade.

Addressing the crowd at this year's event, Putin characterized the war against Ukraine as a war for Russia's survival and future, saying in a speech that "real war" was being waged against Russia, a country that launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.

Here's a look at the parade as it unfolds:

Putin addresses Victory Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the Victory Day military parade.
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a 10-minute speech at the 2023 Victory Day parade in which he said Russia wanted a peaceful future but that "Western elites" were "sowing hatred and Russophobia."
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images

The president watches on, surrounded by allies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is surrounded by top military figures and heads of state from former Soviet republics at the event.
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images

Russia military personnel, hardware on parade

Victory Day is a chance for Moscow to show off its military personnel. Here, ceremonial soldiers parade during in Moscow on May 09, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A jewel in the Russian military hardware crown, the RS-24 Yars system is one of the bits of kit on show at the Victory Day parade. The Russian-made mobile nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile has a reported range of 12,000 kilometers, or 7,500 miles.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
The VPK-7829 Bumerang, a Russian modular amphibious wheeled infantry fighting vehicle and armored personnel carrier, is seen in central Moscow during a general rehearsal of the Victory Day parade.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The public watches on

People watch military hardware moving along the Garden Ring road after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
A commuter on the subway watches a live broadcast of the Victory Day military parade.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

The big day begins

Russian servicemen arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
A Russian National guard (Rosgvardia) serviceman stands guard at an embankment of the Moskva river opposite the Kremlin on the morning of the Victory Day military parade.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian cossacks arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

Russian troops rehearsing for Victory Day

Russian soldiers at a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2023.
Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The tug of war

Russian military cadets compete in tug of war during the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade at Palace Square in Moscow.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images