Skyworks Solutions falls after disappointing forecast. Here's what the experts say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Skyworks Solutions , which tumbled after issuing a disappointing third-quarter forecast. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the semiconductor stock as its shares closed Tuesday down 5%. On Monday, the Apple supplier said it expected to earn $1.67 per share, on a non-GAAP basis, in its fiscal third quarter. That's below the consensus estimate of $2.06 per share from StreetAccount. Additionally, BMO downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform , saying a combination of factors will hurt its future performance.