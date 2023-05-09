In an age when nearly everything — from personal photos to financial information and legal records — is online or in a cloud, cybersecurity is table stakes for every business.

But cybersecurity companies approach organizational defense from different angles, with some going after the server and others focusing on the user end. Snyk is going to the source by integrating security into existing workflows of software developers, helping them build more secure applications and counter increasingly sophisticated attacks. The company says its customers can develop applications faster while maintaining security visibility and control.

Snyk counts Manulife, Bosch, Intuit and Shutterstock among its customers. It also partnered with Google Cloud to help developers understand the risk of open source dependencies with the launch of Google Cloud's Open Source Software service.