Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Airbnb, Twilio, Rivian, Occidental Petroleum and more

The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Airbnb — Airbnb shares plunged nearly 11% despite a beat on the top and bottom lines. The company shared a softer-than-expected outlook for the second quarter and warned of lower year-over-year comparables.

Twilio — Twilio shares shed 12.5% after providing a lighter-than-expected forecast for the current quarter. The company posted a slight beat on revenue.

Rivian — The electric vehicle stock gained more than 5% in extended trading. Rivian reported a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations. The company also reaffirmed its EV production target..

Occidental Petroleum — The oil giant lost 1.3% after hours on earnings that came in slightly below Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet. Earnings also fell from a year ago as oil prices declined.

Akamai Technologies — Shares added 4.7% in extended trading on strong first-quarter earnings. The cloud company also lifted its full-year guidance and shared strong cybersecurity revenue.

Wynn Resorts — Shares of the hotel and casino operator were last trading flat after hours following the company's quarterly results. Wynn posted earnings and revenue that beat consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv. CEO Craig Billings highlighted the "meaningful return of visitation and demand" in Macau.

Toast — The cloud-based restaurant software vendor popped 7.4% in extended trading. Toast posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, according to FactSet, but topped Wall Street's revenue estimates. Second-quarter and full-year guidance also came in better than expected.

Affirm —Shares of the buy now pay later fell more than 7% despite sharing a narrower loss than anticipated and a revenue beat. Losses for the quarter, however, tripled over last year. Affirm shared better-than-expected guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Electronic Arts — The gaming software maker saw shares rise in extended trading after reported better-than-expected revenues for its fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv, as part of a mixed update of financial results. EA also posted a 4 cent per share loss though that figure isn't comparable with analyst estimates.

Upstart — Upstart shares surged 50% after the AI-lending company reported a smaller loss than expected for the recent quarter. The company reported an adjusted loss of 47 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated a loss of 81 cents per share.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting

