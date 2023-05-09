These are the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

In the eleventh annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights private companies that are chasing some of the market's biggest opportunities, and growing despite a tough capital markets environment and slowing economy.

At least 35 are unicorns, with valuations of $1 billion or more – 12 are valued at over $10 billion. As many of the highest-flying start-ups have seen valuations pressured, this year's list also identified many younger firms testing novel ideas earlier in their fundraising trajectories.

Many of the Disruptor 50 companies have a social or environmental purpose that is core to their business model, including climate change, sustainable development, health care, financial inequities, and an inefficient global supply chain. 13 of this year's Disruptors have a female founder. 14 feature CEOs from racial and ethnic minorities.

The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $54 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook and company data, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $362 billion.