These are the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

In the eleventh annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC highlights private companies that are chasing some of the market's biggest opportunities, and growing despite a tough capital markets environment and slowing economy.
At least 35 are unicorns, with valuations of $1 billion or more – 12 are valued at over $10 billion. As many of the highest-flying start-ups have seen valuations pressured, this year's list also identified many younger firms testing novel ideas earlier in their fundraising trajectories.
Many of the Disruptor 50 companies have a social or environmental purpose that is core to their business model, including climate change, sustainable development, health care, financial inequities, and an inefficient global supply chain. 13 of this year's Disruptors have a female founder. 14 feature CEOs from racial and ethnic minorities.
The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $54 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook and company data, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $362 billion.
|1
|OpenAI
|Believe the hype
|2
|Brex
|A better Silicon Valley banker
|3
|Canva
|A new face on graphic design
|4
|Relativity Space
|The first 3D-printed rocket takes off
|5
|Wiz
|Next-level cloud security
|6
|Alto Pharmacy
|Online Rx
|7
|Anduril Industries
|AI-powered defense
|8
|Octopus Energy
|Extending its climate tentacles
|9
|Lineage Logistics
|Improving links in the cold chain
|10
|Flexport
|The logistics industry's cloud giant
|11
|Exotec
|A fleet of warehouse robots
|12
|Pivot Bio
|Sustainable fertilizer
|13
|Einride
|Heavy-duty EV trucking
|14
|Rippling
|Making waves across HR, IT and finance
|15
|Chime
|The branch-less future of the bank
|16
|Spring Health
|Mental benefits
|17
|Vanta
|Know your customer data
|18
|Discord
|Keeping the social media conversation (and controversies) going
|19
|Scale AI
|How the chatbots learn
|20
|Flock Freight
|Carbon-free trucking
|21
|Maven Clinic
|The new family practice
|22
|Arctic Wolf
|Always vigilant
|23
|Dedrone
|Aerial defense
|24
|Orca Security
|Killer cybersecurity in the cloud
|25
|Zipline
|38 million autonomous miles flown
|26
|ElevateBio
|Scaling CRISPR
|27
|Tala
|Big in little loans
|28
|Stripe
|Making online pay
|29
|Ramp
|Automating the most annoying part of having a job
|30
|Guild
|On a new career path
|31
|Databricks
|Enterprise-level understanding
|32
|Notion
|Cutting through cloud clutter
|33
|ŌURA
|Wrapped around your finger
|34
|Mast Reforestation
|Wildfire fighter
|35
|BlocPower
|Climate-controlled cities
|36
|Cityblock Health
|Medicaid's healthtech start-up
|37
|Evrnu
|Recycled trends
|38
|BeeHero
|The Pollinator
|39
|Phononic
|The brain in the cold chain
|40
|Snyk
|Making developers feel secure
|41
|GrubMarket
|Farm to table food tech
|42
|Airtable
|Speaking in low-code
|43
|Kindbody
|Family-building femtech
|44
|Cohere
|A Google-linked ChatGPT rival
|45
|Climeworks
|Carbon captured
|46
|Bowery
|Urban roots
|47
|Convoy
|Making trucks climate-connected
|48
|Sila
|The next silicon revolution
|49
|Monarch Tractor
|EV farming
|50
|SoLo Funds
|Lending, democratized