CNBC's annual Disruptor 50 list highlights private companies that are chasing some of the market's biggest opportunities, and growing despite a tough capital markets environment and slowing economy.
These are the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

At least 35 are unicorns, with valuations of $1 billion or more – 12 are valued at over $10 billion. As many of the highest-flying start-ups have seen valuations pressured, this year's list also identified many younger firms testing novel ideas earlier in their fundraising trajectories.  

Many of the Disruptor 50 companies have a social or environmental purpose that is core to their business model, including climate change, sustainable development, health care, financial inequities, and an inefficient global supply chain. 13 of this year's Disruptors have a female founder. 14 feature CEOs from racial and ethnic minorities.  

The 50 companies selected using the proprietary Disruptor 50 methodology have raised over $54 billion in venture capital, according to PitchBook and company data, at an implied Disruptor 50 valuation of more than $362 billion.

1OpenAIBelieve the hype
2BrexA better Silicon Valley banker
3CanvaA new face on graphic design
4Relativity SpaceThe first 3D-printed rocket takes off
5WizNext-level cloud security
6Alto PharmacyOnline Rx
7Anduril IndustriesAI-powered defense
8Octopus EnergyExtending its climate tentacles
9Lineage LogisticsImproving links in the cold chain
10FlexportThe logistics industry's cloud giant
11ExotecA fleet of warehouse robots
12Pivot BioSustainable fertilizer
13EinrideHeavy-duty EV trucking
14RipplingMaking waves across HR, IT and finance
15ChimeThe branch-less future of the bank
16Spring HealthMental benefits
17VantaKnow your customer data
18DiscordKeeping the social media conversation (and controversies) going
19Scale AIHow the chatbots learn
20Flock FreightCarbon-free trucking
21Maven ClinicThe new family practice
22Arctic WolfAlways vigilant
23DedroneAerial defense
24Orca SecurityKiller cybersecurity in the cloud
25Zipline38 million autonomous miles flown
26ElevateBioScaling CRISPR
27TalaBig in little loans
28StripeMaking online pay
29RampAutomating the most annoying part of having a job
30GuildOn a new career path
31DatabricksEnterprise-level understanding
32NotionCutting through cloud clutter
33ŌURAWrapped around your finger
34Mast ReforestationWildfire fighter
35BlocPowerClimate-controlled cities
36Cityblock HealthMedicaid's healthtech start-up
37EvrnuRecycled trends
38BeeHeroThe Pollinator
39PhononicThe brain in the cold chain
40SnykMaking developers feel secure
41GrubMarketFarm to table food tech
42AirtableSpeaking in low-code
43KindbodyFamily-building femtech
44CohereA Google-linked ChatGPT rival
45ClimeworksCarbon captured
46BoweryUrban roots
47ConvoyMaking trucks climate-connected
48SilaThe next silicon revolution
49Monarch TractorEV farming
50SoLo FundsLending, democratized