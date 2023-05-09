The growing consumer focus on health and wellness stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic has given a boost to the wearable device market, and a shift from simple step counters and fitness trackers to full-circle health monitors that can provide deep insights and analysis.

It also helped further fuel investment of tech companies including Apple and Amazon into the multi-billion-dollar sector, resulting in several devices competing for space on people's wrists, fingers and other body parts.

That fractious market has pushed some companies out – Amazon discontinued its Halo wearable in April, citing a crowded segment, among other reasons. Other early leaders in the space have long since been acquired, such as Fitbit, whose technology was recently integrated by Alphabet into a Google Pixel Watch.

But ŌURA has found success further honing its product for this new type of consumer that is focused on their health.