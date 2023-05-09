Treasury yields dip as investors await Fed speaker remarks, inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors looked to comments from Federal Reserve speakers and inflation data that could provide hints about the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.
At 4:26 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by around two basis points to 3.4976%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading over two basis points lower at 3.9888%.
Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Fed officials including Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams are expected to give remarks on Tuesday. Investors will be scanning their comments for insights into the central bank's expectations for the U.S. economy and what that could mean for interest rate policy decisions.
Treasurys
Investors are also bracing themselves for the latest consumer and producer price index reports, which are due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. According to a Dow Jones survey, economists are expecting April's CPI print to reflect a 0.4% increase on a month-over-month basis and 5% on a year-over-year basis.
The data could provide fresh hints about the Fed's next policy moves, especially regarding interest rates, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week would be data-dependent.
After the Fed's meeting last week, which saw interest rates hiked by 25 basis points, the central bank indicated that its rate-hiking campaign may be coming to an end.
Rate cuts are, however, unlikely to be announced soon, Powell said in a post-meeting press conference, sparking concerns about elevated rates dragging the U.S. economy into a recession.