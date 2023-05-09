Treasury yields dip as investors await Fed speaker remarks, inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors looked to comments from Federal Reserve speakers and inflation data that could provide hints about the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.

At 4:26 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by around two basis points to 3.4976%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading over two basis points lower at 3.9888%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Fed officials including Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams are expected to give remarks on Tuesday. Investors will be scanning their comments for insights into the central bank's expectations for the U.S. economy and what that could mean for interest rate policy decisions.