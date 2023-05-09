We're adding to this sneaker retailer on the dip, betting further on its turnaround strategy

We're buying 300 shares of Foot Locker (FL) at roughly $38.69 each. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 1,000 shares of FL, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.47% from 1.03%. We're using the recent weakness in Foot Locker to add to our small position and improve our average cost basis. Shares were dropping a few percent Tuesday, consistent with other names in retail and athletic apparel after Under Armour (UAA) issued a softer-than-expected fiscal 2024 outlook. While the UAA guide speaks to the challenging consumer spending environment that will have an impact on all of retail, we don't think Under Armour is a great readthrough into what's happening at Foot Locker. Sure, Foot Locker's stores are a great place to pick up the latest Steph Curry sneaker from Under Armour. However, Under Armour isn't one of Foot Locker's focus brands. If you go back and read the transcript from Foot Locker's March Investor Day, you'll hear a lot more talk about how the company plans to leverage partnerships and drive long-term growth with fast-growing brands like On Running and Hoka, in addition to its long-standing relationships with Adidas, New Balance, and Puma — and of course, Nike (NKE), which is Foot Locker's largest brand partner. Shortly after the Investor Day, we started our position in Foot Locker. FL YTD mountain Foot Locker YTD performance Outside of what happens on a quarter-to-quarter basis, what got us interested in Foot Locker in the first place is the multiyear "Lace Up" turnaround plan that CEO Mary Dillon laid out at the March event. In addition to expanding partnerships with the fast-growing brands mentioned above, Dillon's strategy includes exiting about 400 underperforming stores, winding down underperforming brands, launching new store concepts, accelerating investment in technology, and building out a more comprehensive loyalty program and omnichannel experience. We believe in Dillon who did great things at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) before retiring as CEO in 2021. A year later, she came back for the Foot Locker job, which we think speaks volumes about her commitment to overhauling the sneaker chain. Before buying Foot Locker, investors must keep in mind that turnarounds of any nature take time to play and sometimes the early results can be uneven. In this example, management believes earnings in fiscal year 2024 will be in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 per share, down from $4.95 in fiscal 2023, before returning to growth. As we wait for this turnaround to play out, Foot Locker offers a 4.11% annual dividend yield, which adequately compensates us for our patience. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long FL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

