Wynn Resorts delivers the quarter we've been waiting for, bolstered by China

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
People use their smartphones to take photographs outside The Wynn Macau casino resort, operated by Wynn Resorts Ltd., in Macao, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
Billy H.C. Kwok | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) delivered a much better-than-expected first quarter Wednesday, with the casino operator's properties in Las Vegas and Boston continuing to post impressive results. But what helped push the company to an unexpected profit was the recovery in Chinese gaming hub Macao, allowing management to reinstate a 25 cent-per-share quarterly dividend.