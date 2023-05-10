CNBC Investing Club

Disney's quarter reflects what we knew all along about Bob Iger's turnaround plan. Here's our earnings analysis and what's next

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Disney CEO, Bob Iger speaking with CNBC's David Faber after announcing Disney restructuring on Feb 9th, 2023.
Disney (DIS) reported in-line fiscal 2023 second-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday, thanks to strength in its theme parks business. However, a miss on subscriber count and moving pieces related to management's restructuring plan caused shares to sink more than 4% in after-hours trading. We still stand by CEO Bob Iger's vision for the company.