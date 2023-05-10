ESG concerns are growing as artificial intelligence becomes more popular. What investors need to know

Userba011d64_201 | Istock | Getty Images

Lack of transparency and safeguards

Investors and analysts have noted that ESG regulatory guidelines for AI are notably laxer in the U.S. than in the European Union and in Asia. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the government's post-Covid Digital New Deal initiative includes national guidelines for AI ethics to promote ethics and responsibility when developing artificial intelligence. Researchers have also sought to quantify fairness and bias in AI models through various socio-ethnic parameters. For example, Stanford University's artificial intelligence index report scores for bias across AI models. It found a "counterintuitive" correlation between fairness and bias: models that scored better on fairness metrics demonstrated stronger gender bias, and less gender-biased models were more toxic.

Technology's moving so quickly, and I think this is the most disruptive from a social fabric standpoint. It's actually pretty damn scary. And I'm an engineer by trade, and I've been doing this for 30 years. ... You know, what I do for a living can probably be replaced in two to three years. Ted Mortonson managing director, Baird

Ted Mortonson, managing director at Baird, warned that he sees AI in a similar position to where bitcoin was a few years ago, noting that the U.S. regulatory framework is "not set up for very extreme technology advances." He added Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comments during the company's earnings call that it has "taken the approach that we are not waiting for regulation to show up" did not bode well. "For my clients, that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Because this is a social issue," he said. "I mean, if the [Federal Reserve] wants unemployment to go up and a weakening economy, generative AI is going to do it for them."

Assessing ESG impacts

While there is no standardized methodology to quantify the exact ESG impacts of a given AI-related investment, there are certain considerations investors can take. Morgan Stanley created a three-pronged approach on AI-ESG-driven investments: Assessing how an AI investment can reduce harm to our environment — such as by driving energy efficiencies, preserving biodiversity and reducing waste. Examining how AI enhances people's lives, such as by improving interactions between people and businesses. Driving AI technology advancements — being a "key player or enabler across the AI ecosystem to make businesses and society better." The firm characterizes the first two as likely requiring a low to a high level of effort from investors. It notes that the final step likely requires a high level of engagement. Some investors believe AI itself can help investors monitor and track ESG efforts by companies. Sarah Hargreaves, head of sustainability for Commonwealth Financial Network, said AI could be particularly useful for investors to compare the environmental impacts of their investments alongside current and forthcoming regulatory standards. "I'd also think that AI's ability to manage and optimize relative ESG data would be particularly relevant for investors looking to delineate between dedicated ESG investments versus those subject to greenwashing," she wrote in an email to CNBC. Baird's Mortonson also mentioned that tech companies themselves could make AI-ESG analysis easier. He noted that databases and cloud-based companies such as ServiceNow and Snowflake are "incredibly well positioned with Next Generation AI" to release accurate and detailed ESG data given the significant amounts of data they store.

Employment obsolescence