European markets head for positive open as investors await U.S. inflation data

European markets are set to open in positive territory as investors look ahead to the latest U.S. inflation data and how it could affect the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

April's consumer price index, due out Wednesday, should offer more insight into whether the Fed's rate hikes are working to ease sticky prices. Analysts polled by Dow Jones are expecting a 0.4% month-over-month increase in inflation and a 5% rise from a year ago.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday ahead of the data release, while U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading.