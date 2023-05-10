LIVE UPDATES
Google announces its new large language model for A.I.
Google's annual developer conference, I/O, is taking place in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. Google shows off what its internal teams have been working on over the past year — and this cycle is expected to be particularly heavy on artificial intelligence and so-called language models, the hottest part of the technology industry.
Google kicked off its I/O developer conference at 1 p.m. ET. It's where the Alphabet-owned firm typically unveils new gadgets and software that spur excitement among consumers and developers who use the company's software.
So far, Google has announced:
- The new PaLM 2 large language model for A.I.
- New A.I. writing tools for Gmail
- Immersive view for Google Maps
- Google adds new features to Bard and removes the waitlist
Follow along with Google I/O through our updates below
Google removes waiting list for Bard chatbot
Google is upgrading up its Bard artificial intelligence chatbot, making it more widely available and giving it a variety of new capabilities.
In March, Google started letting users in the U.S. and the U.K. test Bard, a rival to ChatGPT, the viral chatbot that Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI released in November. Now Google is opening access to the broader public, releasing it in over 180 countries and territories.
Last week, Microsoft scrapped the waiting list for its revamped Bing search engine, featuring a chatbot powered in part by OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model, which is at the heart of ChatGPT.
Google has moved Bard to the new PaLM 2 large language model to provide smarter answers to user questions. Models like PaLM 2 and GPT-4 are trained on reams of text data and can come up with human-like responses to questions and commands.
Bard will be able to respond to queries in English, Japanese and Korean, and Google will expand availability to the top 40 languages soon, Jack Krawczyk, Bard product lead at Google, said during a media briefing with reporters earlier this week.
Google is taking its time in opening up access to Bard because of a commitment to AI responsibility and alignment, and awareness of the limitations of the large language models that power chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT, Krawczyk said.
Bard will soon include images in responses, and in the next few months Google will make it easier to prompt the chatbot with images through the Google Lens tool, Krawczyk said. For example, a person can point a smartphone at a drawer full of arts and crafts supplies and ask what can be made with them.
Over time, Krawczyk said, Bard will be able to bring information from Google Maps, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Gmail into conversations. Bard will also be able to show responses with help from third-party tools such as Adobe's Firefly generative AI service, he said, which can create images inspired by people's text descriptions.
Integrations with Spotify, Walmart, Redfin, Uber Eats, Tripadvisor and ZipRecruiter will appear in time as well, Google vice president Sissie Hsiao said during Wednesday's keynote.
Other new Bard features include a dark theme designed to make it easier on the eyes, and the ability for people to export responses to Gmail, Google Docs, Google's Colab interactive coding tool and third-party collaborative programming app Replit. —Jordan Novet
Protesters at Google question privacy practices around abortion location data
Protestors are flying a banner over the Shoreline Amphitheater reading "Protect Abortion Privacy," according to CNBC reporters on the ground.
"Google committed to deleting location data about health care visits including abortion care, but they are STILL retaining this sensitive data," the protestors say on their website. — Kif Leswing
Google announces its next-generation large language model, PaLM 2
Google said it has built a new general-purpose large language model called PaLM 2 that can generate a wide variety of human-like text in response to human input. CNBC reported on Monday that Google was planning to announce PaLM 2 during the I/O conference this week.
The model is skilled at math, software development, language translation reasoning and natural language generation. "It's better than our previous state-of-the-art language models," said Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president for Google DeepMind, told reporters during a media briefing earlier this week. Google announced the LaMDA model in 2021 and the more powerful PaLM model in 2022.
PaLM 2 uses Google's custom artificial intelligence chips and is more efficient to operate than previous models, Ghahramani said. The new model is able to work with over 20 programming languages, including the longstanding Fortran, and over 100 spoken-word languages, Ghahramani said.
Around 20 Google products now use PaLM 2, he said, adding that a lightweight version can run on a mobile device.
Ghahramani declined to specify the exact sources it used to train PaLM or the number of parameters the model uses. OpenAI has taken a similar approach to disclosure with its GPT-4 model. —Jordan Novet
Top Google executives spotted at the event
Many of Google's top leaders are at I/O, including the company's heads of HR and search, CNBC reporter Jennifer Elias spotted.
Immersive View will give Maps users a way to see their chosen route with A.I. driven information.
The new AI powered functionality will pull in air quality information, weather, and will visualize a chosen route for Google Maps users. CEO Sundar Pichai showcased a Manhattan bike route that visualized a bike ride alongside the West Side Highway, with AI-backed renderings of traffic, weather, and the route itself.
The demo suggested flyover functionality and that the feature would helpful information for travel superimposed over the user interface. Pichai said the functionality would roll out to over a dozen major cities in the coming months.
— Rohan Goswami
Google will use AI to help write emails inside Gmail
Google's first big feature announcement could make it much easier to write emails — or it could fill your inbox with low-quality computer generated messages.
Google will integrate generative AI into Gmail to help expand emails quickly, called "Help Me Write." Google's example was filling out a letter to get a full refund from an airline. Google has settings to make the generated text longer or shorter, and it uses context from previous messages to help write the copy.
"Just type in the prompt of what you want, hit create, and a full draft appears," Pichai said. — Kif Leswing
Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage
Google's CEO has taken the stage and he's signaling that they'll be talking about artificial intelligence all day.
"As you may have heard, AI has had a very busy year," Pichai said.
"With generative AI, we're taking the next step," he added.
Expect the Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and talk about new Android features
Google is also likely to discuss updates to Android, which is the most used operating system in the world with 3 billion active devices. Android 14 is expected to launch sometime this summer and the company could spend some time talking about some of the new consumer-facing features that will be available.
Google's also expected to unveil new hardware under its Pixel brand, like the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and a Pixel tablet. Google's Pixel phones only have about 2% of the U.S. market, according to Counterpoint Research. -- Kif Leswing
Google opens with music partially made with A.I.
Ahead of the start of Google I/O, attendees are getting a free concert from indie electronic artist Dan Deacon.
Deacon's song, "When I'm done dying," was made partially by Google's generative AI tools, he said. The background was made by an image generator reacting to the song's lyrics.
"I'm going to play some songs, and a lot of the content is going to be made using Phenaki, Bard, and MusicLM," Deacon said. — Kif Leswing
A.I. should be center-stage at Google I/O 2023
This year, lots of Google's announcements are expected to center around artificial intelligence. AI has become the hottest part of the technology industry, partially due to attention from OpenAI and rival Microsoft, which has integrated so-called "large language models" that can spit out fluent text and image generators that can spit out original pictures into its Bing search engine.
But Google was heavily involved in the creation of these technologies, in particular, the transformers architecture that ChatGPT and other rivals use. It has its own chatbot, Bard, which is currently limited only to a select number of beta testers. It also has one of the strongest AI departments, which was recently reorganized to become Google DeepMind. -- Kif Leswing
We're here at Google I/O 2023
We're here at Google I/O 2023 seated and ready for the event to begin.
The keynote should last a couple of hours and announcements will likely run the gamut from software to hardware news. But, as we've already said, artificial intelligence is likely going to be the key focus of Google I/O 2023.
The company is planning to announce a number of generative AI updates, including launching a general-use large language model (LLM), CNBC reported on Monday. -- Jennifer Elias