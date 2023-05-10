Inflation slows to 4.9% in April—here's what to expect for the rest of 2023

The inflation rate barely budged in April, dropping to 4.9% year-over-year from 5% in March, according to Labor Bureau data published Wednesday.

That's well below a June 2022 peak of 9.1%, as measured by the consumer price index, which tracks the cost of goods and services that Americans commonly buy.

April's inflation rate is largely due to rising energy and shelter prices, which account for nearly half of the total cost of items tracked by the index.

Energy prices increased 0.6% in April after posting a 3.5% decline in March. Shelter prices rose by 0.4% after gains of 0.6% in March.

While it's widely expected that the inflation rate will continue to decline throughout 2023, it's not yet clear when it might drop to the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%, if at all.