Ireland wants to put its soaring corporate tax receipts into a new sovereign wealth fund

The Meta Platforms Inc. office building in the 'Silicon Docks' area in central Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Ireland is considering funneling some of the bumper tax income it's receiving from the many multinationals based in the country into a new sovereign wealth fund.

The move would be an effort to shore up public finances into the future — when annual income may be less reliable than it is now.

A paper to be submitted to the Irish Parliament on Wednesday by Finance Minister Michael McGrath looks at the benefits of setting up a new "longer-term public savings vehicle to which windfall receipts could be channelled."

Previous reports have suggested the new fund would be used to continue to pay down debt as well as on pensions and heath care spending.

Ireland's corporate tax receipts have rocketed over the last decade and have hit record highs since the pandemic, rising 30% year-on-year in 2021 and up another 48% in 2022 to a record 22.6 billion euros ($24.8 billion).

That has come from tech giants including Alphabet, Meta, Intel, LinkedIn and Amazon, along with firms like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Multinational-dominated sectors now account for more than half of GDP and around a quarter of tax revenue in the country of just over 5 million people, with many firms attracted by its low 12.5% corporate tax rate.

Ireland's government surplus was 8 billion euros last year despite its spending on energy support packages and other measures, 1.6% of GDP — one of few EU countries to record a surplus. The government expects this to swell further in the coming years, potentially hitting 6.3% of GDP by 2026, a total of 65 billion euros over four years.

Ireland has also been chipping away at its debt-to-GDP ratio over the last decade since it hit a record high in the wake of 2008, which saw a crash from its Celtic Tiger years into a severe recession and crises in employment, property and banking.