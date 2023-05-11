CNN town hall shows the network still doesn't know how to handle Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, NH.

CNN still has a Donald Trump problem.

Under the leadership of new CEO Chris Licht, the cable news network wants to reimagine itself as a no-nonsense, politically down-the-middle product since Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia last year.

Wednesday's 70-minute town hall with Trump, moderated by anchor Kaitlin Collins, was CNN's first big opportunity since the change of ownership to showcase itself as a network of facts. Licht told CNBC last year the network wants to hear from both Democrats and Republicans, but it won't allow people to come on and say it's raining when it's not.

Trump has a history of peddling election fraud lies — an example of saying it's raining when it's not. But instead of forcing Trump to stay within the bounds of the truth, the town hall set up a dynamic where Trump ran roughshod over Collins, who repeatedly attempted to keep him from lying throughout the hour-plus event.

Collins gamely pointed out throughout the event when Trump was veering into fantasy land. That may have worked journalistically – had it not been for the fact that CNN inexplicably allowed a partisan audience to cheer on Trump's running commentary throughout the event. The effect of the raucous crowd turned the town hall from a potentially probing interview into a de facto Trump rally, undermining Collins' attempts at holding him to task.

At one point, bothered by Collins' consistent attempt to tether Trump to the truth, Trump called Collins "a nasty person." The crowd cheered.

Collins spent the first 20 minutes of the town hall discussing his refusal to back off election fraud claims, which have been consistently debunked by courts, election experts and even several prominent Republicans. She took a question from an audience member who asked if Trump would "suspend polarizing talk of election fraud" during his run for president.

Trump seemed confused by the question.

"If I see election fraud, I think I have an obligation to say it," Trump said. "But the answer is yes."

Collins followed up, "So you will suspend talk, to his question, about the 2020 election on the campaign trail?"

Trump answered with a non-answer, "Well, I guess we're going to just win. We're at a point now. We're getting so close. Let's just win it again and straighten out our country."

About 10 seconds later, he followed with: "The Constitution says that we're supposed to have legal and well-maintained and well-looked-at elections. And we didn't have that."

Collins again interjected there's no evidence of election fraud. Trump responded by saying he knows she has an agenda but "that was a horrible election" and "unless someone is very stupid..." before trailing off and not finishing the thought.

In other words, Trump said he'd suspend talk about the 2020 election fraud and then, seconds later, spoke about 2020 election fraud. Moreover, he brushed off Collins' attempt at keeping him within the bounds of reality as having an agenda.

This is the Trump problem in a nutshell. Live fact checking Trump in an interview is extremely difficult because he will steamroll most interviewers with a torrent of words.