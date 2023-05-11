Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Disney 10 years ago

Disney is bringing back two fan favorites in order to "improve the guest experience" at its Florida parks, the company said.

Starting Jan. 9, 2024, date-based tickets, the Walt Disney World Resort's standard ticket option, will no longer require guests to make an additional reservation at specific theme parks. Currently, guests undergo a two-step process when buying standard tickets, which involves purchasing admission to the resort on a specific day and making an additional reservation to enter a specific theme park.

However, a theme park reservation may still be required for other admission types, including non-dated tickets, Disney said.

Additionally, beginning Jan. 9, 2024, Disney is bringing back its popular dining plan option for guests who stay at Disney Resort hotels and purchase vacation packages with the company.

"We know our guests — and families in particular — have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks," Disney said in its announcement.

This comes as Disney reports its fiscal second-quarter results, which revealed revenue generated by its parks, experiences and products division increased by 17% to $7.7 billion during the quarter. Theme parks accounted for about $5.5 billion of that revenue.