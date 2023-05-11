How the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency could impact your wallet

Eyesfoto | E+ | Getty Images

With the Covid-19 public health emergency in the U.S. officially ending on Thursday, consumers may be hit with higher health-care costs related to testing, experts say. "The end of the public health emergency essentially brings a return to how the American health system worked before the pandemic," said Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "That means coverage and costs can be complicated and hard to navigate." Here's what to expect in terms of financial impact.

An end to free at-home tests

Price of average over-the-counter test is $11

The new costs for Covid tests will depend on your plan, but the average price of an at-home rapid test is around $11, KFF found. Yet the cost can be as high as $150 if it is associated with a doctor's appointment visit, Cox said. "It might help to look at your health plan benefits to know what your plan covers or how much tests or other services might cost," Cox said.

Because the price of over-the-counter Covid tests can vary, "people should shop around," Corlette said. You should also make sure that any in-office test you are getting is from a doctor within your network, she added. You can also search for a location near you that offers no-cost Covid tests, on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. It is also worth checking if your state has its own coverage rules around Covid tests.