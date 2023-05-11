Nvidia, PNC and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks, bonds and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual names. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management discussed why now is a good time to buy oil stocks ahead of the busy summer travel season. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors explained why PNC is a good long-term hold, thanks to its dividend yield. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin said investors should take some profits if they have held Microsoft and Nvidia since early January, but they should keep some shares to hold long term.