An incident took place at the Mercedes-Benz Daimler factory in southern Germany on Thursday, resulting in one fatality and one injured, local German police said.

The perpetrator has been arrested, the force added, noting there was no further danger to employees in the plant at this time.

— CNBC's Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.