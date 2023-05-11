'Everybody has been stunted' by the pandemic: 7 steps to process loss and find 'emotional comfort,' from a psychiatrist

Collectively, we all felt the effects of the pandemic on our mental health. But for many millennials, it was yet another crisis that delayed reaching the stability they expected to have at this stage in their lives.

Millennials ages 30 to 39 lived through the aftermath of 9/11, and were heading to college or entering the workforce during the recession of 2008. As they were approaching 30, or nearing 40, the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"Everybody has been stunted," says Anisha Patel-Dunn, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer of LifeStance Health.

But there are "critical time periods for people where it matters when you miss a year or two," Patel-Dunn adds.

"In particular with millennials, they're like, 'Maybe I've been working in this job, but why am I not where I thought I would be right now?' Or in relationships, they're in a relationship but maybe they're not partnered or married. Or they thought they would already have children by this time."

With what feels like the loss of three years, many millennials are struggling to cope with not yet having the life they dreamed of, she says.

"These things are really coming up for people," says Patel-Dunn. "There's this sort of reflection like, 'Oh my gosh, I missed out.'"