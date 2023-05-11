'Everybody has been stunted' by the pandemic: 7 steps to process loss and find 'emotional comfort,' from a psychiatrist
Collectively, we all felt the effects of the pandemic on our mental health. But for many millennials, it was yet another crisis that delayed reaching the stability they expected to have at this stage in their lives.
Millennials ages 30 to 39 lived through the aftermath of 9/11, and were heading to college or entering the workforce during the recession of 2008. As they were approaching 30, or nearing 40, the Covid-19 pandemic began.
"Everybody has been stunted," says Anisha Patel-Dunn, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer of LifeStance Health.
But there are "critical time periods for people where it matters when you miss a year or two," Patel-Dunn adds.
"In particular with millennials, they're like, 'Maybe I've been working in this job, but why am I not where I thought I would be right now?' Or in relationships, they're in a relationship but maybe they're not partnered or married. Or they thought they would already have children by this time."
With what feels like the loss of three years, many millennials are struggling to cope with not yet having the life they dreamed of, she says.
"These things are really coming up for people," says Patel-Dunn. "There's this sort of reflection like, 'Oh my gosh, I missed out.'"
7 steps to process feelings of loss or missing out
- Look to the older generation for guidance. Reach out to a trusted, older loved one for advice.
- Shift your perspective on your timeline. Open yourself to the possibility of going in a different direction, especially if you've been contemplating shifting careers or going back to school.
- Reflect on what's different today than in the past. "People have life milestones at later times," Patel-Dunn says.
- Limit social media use. You're a lot more likely to experience FOMO, fear of missing out, when you're comparing yourself to where other people are in their lives.
- Remember to take a pause and live in the present. "Let's bring it back to the moment of today, and what's happening in my life today that I can do," she suggests.
- Speak to a therapist or mental health professional about how you're feeling.
- Know that you're not alone. "Find emotional comfort in [knowing] we all have this collective experience," says Patel-Dunn. "Let's support one another through this."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.