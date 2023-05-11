Investing Club mailbag: Why pick and own stocks when I can just put my money into ETFs?

Retail investors would seem to be at the mercy of big money bears, which leads to the possible conclusion that picking stocks based on company merits is futile. Is it true that 80% of market action is simply S & P 500 index-related buys and sells and thus effectively driven by macroeconomic conditions? Sincerely, — Art G. This is a question that comes up often given the so-called ETF-ization of the stock market — how a lot of equity investing happens nowadays through exchange-traded funds and index funds. If you are more comfortable with funds designed to mirror the performance of an index or a sector, we see no issue with owning these funds. In fact, ETFs, which trade like stocks, can be a good option for those who can't or aren't interested in keeping up with the daily homework required to run a portfolio of individual stocks. For those willing and able to "buy and homework" as Jim Cramer likes to say, investing in individual stocks is just better. We concede that in this day and age it's nearly impossible to consistently beat computer-driven algorithmic trading over shorter periods. However, we believe long-term investors can win over the years and decades if they can control your emotions and stick to their discipline. For starters, algos controlled by large fund managers are trying to provide better-than-average results over shorter time horizons — daily, weekly or quarterly. After all, if a fund can't do that it risks redemptions — investors pulling their money and seeking greener pastures. The Club looks at stocks and sectors over much longer time horizons. Algorithms are rules-based, they don't "think" beyond coming events. Oftentimes, algos are just processing a headline or a quarterly result against expectations, analyzing the technical setup and taking action. No thought is given to the overall reason for owning shares in a company, to a management's track record, shifts in consumer preferences, globalization or a move away from globalization, potential disruption from technologies still in development. You get the picture. We also drill down on specifics about what will be the next great company such as who is working on that new blockbuster drug; who will be the leader in AI; or who provides the best return on ad dollars. We attempt to value those businesses and target the ones that are undervalued, at numbers lower than their long-term intrinsic values. This isn't the kind of analysis a trading algorithm does, and it's a reason we don't like the idea of day trading. It's hard to beat the computers and can also be incredibly taxing mentally and emotionally. Burnout or giving up completely can happen. It can also cost you a lot of money. The other reason to argue for individual stocks over index funds and ETFs is peace of mind. That may seem odd; after all, the traditional thinking is that diversification means safety. However, it's important to acknowledge that diversification beyond a certain extent provides diminishing returns. Within a basket of stocks, there's a lot of garbage along with the good. Additionally, you going to be at the mercy of the macro environment. That's true for owning individual stocks as well. But when volatility strikes, it can be much easier to consider the merits of an investment in a single company or a few companies rather than trying to puzzle out the macroeconomic path ahead in an attempt to determine the potential aggregate earnings power of all names within a diversified index or ETF. A price target for the S & P 500 index takes into account the earnings power of 500 companies and arrives at an appropriate multiple. A price target for Club holding Apple (AAPL) requires consideration of Apple's earnings power and an appropriate multiple. Owning individual stocks can limit our scope. We still have to consider the macroeconomic backdrop. But rather than analyzing an asset class as a whole, we can key into a great business and think more directly about how they are impacted. What does the earnings profile looks in this environment? What are the opportunities? We rest a bit easier knowing at we have a strong grasp of the product offerings and financial positioning of our companies. For example, a macroeconomic take may have deemed the entire equity class as uninvestable in 2022, whereas we were able to focus more simply on Eli Lilly's (LLY) drug pipeline or Humana's (HUM) ability to take Medicare Advantage market share. Of course, the macro backdrop pointed us to the health-care sector and away from more high-flying or speculative areas of the market. Our focus on individual stocks led us to focus heavily on Eli Lilly and Humana, rather than the health-care sector overall. Those stocks in 2022 gained more than 30% and over 10%, respectively, compared to a 3.6% decline realized in the Health Care Select Sector fund (XLV). When things turn against health care overall, it can be difficult to determine the appropriate course of action. You have to consider the investment case of an entire sector, which is made up of many industries and end markets and companies with their own unique risk-reward profiles. However, when the stocks of Eli Lilly and Humana sell off, we simply need to ask ourselves if the reason behind the move has in any way impacted their earnings potential. That ability to research and understand an investment at the most micro levels can provide a sense of security that you can't get from a broadly diversified fund. It can also better inform our next decisions within our portfolio. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, LLY, HUM, NVDA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images