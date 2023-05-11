CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club mailbag: Why pick and own stocks when I can just put my money into ETFs?

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Retail investors would seem to be at the mercy of big money bears, which leads to the possible conclusion that picking stocks based on company merits is futile. Is it true that 80% of market action is simply S&P 500 index-related buys and sells and thus effectively driven by macroeconomic conditions?

Sincerely,
Art G.