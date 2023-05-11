Trump files notice of appeal after E. Jean Carroll sex abuse and defamation verdict

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as Joe Tacopina, lawyer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, makes closing arguments during a civil trial where Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, May 8, 2023. Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Donald Trump on Thursday filed a notice that he will appeal this week's federal civil jury verdict holding the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump's lawyers also said in a court filing they will ask the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to toss out the order for him to pay $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll in the case. His lawyers filed their notice of appeal in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, less than an hour after the final judgment of the jury was entered on that court's docket.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump for allegedly raping her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her in comments last fall when he denied her claims. Trump, 76, denies ever seeing Carroll at the store. He said both that she had made up those allegations and she was "not my type."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane, Trump Force One, at Aberdeen Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 1, 2023. Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images