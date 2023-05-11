Trump files notice of appeal after E. Jean Carroll sex abuse and defamation verdict

- Donald Trump filed a notice that he will appeal this week's federal civil jury verdict holding the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
- Trump's lawyers also said they will ask the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to toss out the order for him to pay $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
- Carroll, 79, sued Trump for allegedly raping her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, and for defaming her in comments last fall when he denied her claims.
His lawyers filed their notice of appeal in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, less than an hour after the final judgment of the jury was entered on that court's docket.
Trump, 76, denies ever seeing Carroll at the store. He said both that she had made up those allegations and she was "not my type."
The trial jury Tuesday did not find there was a preponderance of evidence Trump raped Carroll, but its finding that he likely sexually abused her was enough to sustain her civil claim for battery.
Trump is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Trump, during a New Hampshire town hall hosted by CNN on Wednesday night, mocked Carroll, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience. Trump called Carroll a "whack job" during the town hall and again claimed her account of the events was "fake."
"She wasn't raped, OK?" Trump said. "And I didn't do anything else either, OK, because I don't know who the hell she is."